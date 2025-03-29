6,610 Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,092,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,395,000 after purchasing an additional 714,984 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Saturday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 1.5 %

SPR stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.77.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

