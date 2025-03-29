7,069 Shares in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DJT opened at $19.83 on Friday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 45.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Trump Media & Technology Group Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.