7,069 Shares in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DJT opened at $19.83 on Friday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 45.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72.

In related news, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at $763,014.73. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $431,709.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,828.50. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

