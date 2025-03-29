87,059 Shares in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 87,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 260.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 324.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

SIL opened at $39.49 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

