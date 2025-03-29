ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ACM Research by 8.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 507.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ACM Research by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ACMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

ACM Research Price Performance

Shares of ACMR opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.61. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $1,494,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 747,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,866,601.56. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 163,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,899,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,060. This trade represents a 62.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,329. Company insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

