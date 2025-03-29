Advisor OS LLC Sells 2,063 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 135,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,762,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 121,235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $11,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $192.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

