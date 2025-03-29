AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in AGCO by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,739,000 after buying an additional 183,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Trading Down 5.3 %

AGCO opened at $93.58 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.76. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.89.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on AGCO from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

