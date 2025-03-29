AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.12% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF in the third quarter valued at $925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF by 16,750.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF Price Performance

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF (SEPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPT was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

