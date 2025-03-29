Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Simmons Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 44.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,641,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,172,000 after purchasing an additional 811,425 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after buying an additional 183,610 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 33,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $192.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

