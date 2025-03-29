Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $192.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

