American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,884,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,653,000 after acquiring an additional 102,489 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in American States Water by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 251,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in American States Water by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 107,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $77.72 on Friday. American States Water has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.74.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

Insider Activity

In other American States Water news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,687. This trade represents a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWR

About American States Water

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.