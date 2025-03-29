American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 197,556 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 332.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 77,792 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,234,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 172.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWR. Bank of America cut American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,687. The trade was a 5.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water Stock Up 2.1 %

AWR stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.47. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

