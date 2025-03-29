American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of American Woodmark worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in American Woodmark during the third quarter worth $80,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at $158,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMWD stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $877.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.54. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $397.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.72 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMWD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

