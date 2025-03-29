Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,599 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5,787.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 233,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 141,689 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,459 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $18.30.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

