Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Holdings Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) by 176.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,567 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25,601 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 47,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 130,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APLT opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on APLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. William Blair lowered Applied Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

