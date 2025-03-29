Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Australian Oilseeds Stock Performance

Shares of Australian Oilseeds stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. Australian Oilseeds has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Australian Oilseeds stock. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Australian Oilseeds comprises about 0.0% of Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clear Street Derivatives LLC owned about 0.19% of Australian Oilseeds as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Australian Oilseeds

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale oil seeds through its subsidiaries. It focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

