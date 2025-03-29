AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Position Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at $42,255,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $20,046,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 739.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 96,058 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $13,239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $7,836,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.86.

AutoNation Stock Down 2.7 %

AN stock opened at $158.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $198.50. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.62.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

