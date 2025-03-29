Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.20 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $5.37 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 61,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $339,217.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,453,948 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,253.48. This represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

