Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Holdings Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 84.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,030,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,923 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 16.7% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,300,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,378,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,896,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,151,000 after buying an additional 1,386,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,767,000 after buying an additional 328,606 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNA. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $31.60 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $56.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,772.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $53,539.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,598.80. This represents a 12.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 2,959 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $84,597.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,319.72. This represents a 2.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

