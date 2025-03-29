Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 105,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of BCSF opened at $16.70 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.81%.

Insider Activity at Bain Capital Specialty Finance

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $25,137.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,835 shares in the company, valued at $342,319.05. This trade represents a 7.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCSF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

