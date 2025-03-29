Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $156.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

NYSE SNX opened at $104.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.53. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $975,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,681,372. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 839 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.08, for a total transaction of $114,171.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,804.48. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,685,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,323,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,663,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,738,000 after buying an additional 237,587 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 4,147,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,380,000 after buying an additional 451,557 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,335,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,188,000 after buying an additional 323,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,364,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

