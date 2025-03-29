BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,742 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,839 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BHP Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE BHP opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $63.21.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

