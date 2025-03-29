BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,205,000 after purchasing an additional 502,695 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 432,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,403,000 after buying an additional 43,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.62. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.75.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $92,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,621.60. This trade represents a 7.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.