BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 20.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

