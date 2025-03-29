BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$69.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOO. Scotiabank reduced their target price on BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$78.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$84.00 to C$72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on BRP from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.23.

TSE DOO opened at C$48.65 on Friday. BRP has a 1 year low of C$47.16 and a 1 year high of C$102.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$61.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.62.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

