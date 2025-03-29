Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 214.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Camden National were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at $6,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 99,097 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter worth $4,059,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 36.8% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 65,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 17,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Camden National from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Camden National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.73. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.41%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Stories

