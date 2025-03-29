Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Century Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $0.51 on Friday. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $44.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

