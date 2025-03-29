China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and traded as high as $16.13. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 2,342 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Shenhua Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.06.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that China Shenhua Energy Company Limited will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

