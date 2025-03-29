Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 16,820 Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LESL. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 104,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 65,132 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 587.5% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Leslie’s Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $153.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.20. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.65 to $1.40 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $1.90 to $1.55 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Articles

