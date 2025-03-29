Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 37,035 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at about $2,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,072,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 399,070 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in ChargePoint by 1,141.0% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 308,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 283,904 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 15.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,055,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 275,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE:CHPT opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.85. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 72.62% and a negative return on equity of 106.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $1.50 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.03.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

