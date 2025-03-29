Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $28,000 in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 794,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 27,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 81.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSHA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

TSHA opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $395.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.32.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 229.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

