Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $35,000 in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 39.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 158,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44,944 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 656,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.80 to $4.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CYH opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $378.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.81. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

