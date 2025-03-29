Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $41,000 in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 754,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.90 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.35 price objective (down previously from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.60 to $3.10 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.31%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Articles

