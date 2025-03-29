Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $44,000 in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of XERS stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $858.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.32. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XERS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

Insider Activity at Xeris Biopharma

In other Xeris Biopharma news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $217,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,353,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,559.30. This trade represents a 2.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

