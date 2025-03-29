Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $31,000 Investment in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Innovid by 590.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Innovid by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Innovid in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Innovid by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 105,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovid alerts:

Innovid Price Performance

NYSE CTV opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a market cap of $466.21 million, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 3.25. Innovid Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.