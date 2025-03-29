Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,923 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 411.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DDD stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $286.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.63. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDD. StockNews.com raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on 3D Systems

About 3D Systems

(Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.