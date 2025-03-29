Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 13,055 Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 52.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hyliion by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,408 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion Stock Performance

HYLN stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.24. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.10.

Hyliion Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.