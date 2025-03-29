Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $38,000 Position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 1,864.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 22.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 26,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Ur-Energy by 62.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 158,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 61,260 shares during the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

Shares of URG opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $239.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.10. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Ur-Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

