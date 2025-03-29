Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $39,000 Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 123,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 74,522 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,346,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,070 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 99,802 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ESPR opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $3.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
