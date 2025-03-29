Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $39,000 Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 123,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 74,522 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,346,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,070 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 99,802 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ESPR opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.