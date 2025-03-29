Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in GrafTech International by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 106,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GrafTech International

In related news, CFO Rory F. O’donnell acquired 50,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GrafTech International Price Performance

Shares of EAF opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 709.85% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GrafTech International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $1.00 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GrafTech International

About GrafTech International

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.