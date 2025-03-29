Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $220,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,186,477 shares in the company, valued at $313,384,121.19. This represents a 0.07 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,114,971 shares of company stock worth $1,748,692. Company insiders own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.70. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.04.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.42 million. Analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

