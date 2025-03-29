Citigroup Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$39.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BRP from C$98.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BRP from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.23.
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.
