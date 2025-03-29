Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 1,053.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Trinity Capital stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $994.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.54. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $16.82.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. Equities analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 99.03%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

