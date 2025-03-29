Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 27,324 Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MARA were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MARA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in MARA by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in MARA by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in MARA by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Stock Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 5.95.

Insider Activity at MARA

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. Equities research analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MARA in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

