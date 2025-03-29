Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 526,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,661,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,505,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock opened at $114.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.90. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $124.10. The stock has a market cap of $402.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

