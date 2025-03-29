Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,655,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.85. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $33.72.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1747 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

