Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 39,048 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th.

AM opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 2.33.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

