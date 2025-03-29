Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DWAS. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000.

Shares of DWAS stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $104.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

