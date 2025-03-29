Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 212.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,530 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 139.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 515.7% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $873.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $24.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

