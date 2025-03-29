Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $181.32 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.72.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research set a $230.00 target price on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.17.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

