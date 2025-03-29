Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

JPLD opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

